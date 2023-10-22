Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against San Francisco

As we’ve done, and will continue to do, every week throughout the season, we’re going to take a look at some of the prop bets that the folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook are offering up for this week’s Minnesota Vikings game. This week, the Vikings will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the Niners are dealing with a few issues of their own. Let’s take a look at some of the potential prop bets that are being offered here.

Danielle Hunter, 0.25 sacks: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Hunter comes into Week 7 tied for the NFL lead in sacks (8) with T.J. Watt. Ordinarily, you might not like his chances too much in a game against the Niners, but it doesn’t appear as though San Francisco will have star left tackle Trent Williams available to them when they take the field on Monday. That should open things up significantly for Hunter and he should be able to make Brock Purdy’s acquiantence at least once in this one. . .or at least share a sack with someone else. In this case, that would be good enough.

The play: Over

Alexander Mattison, 45.5 rushing yards: Over (-110) or Under (-120)

Mattison ripped off a couple of solid games in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Chargers and the Panthers, but other than that just really hasn’t been able to get it going. You would think that we would see a bit more of Cam Akers worked into the offense eventually, and this might be the week for it. In any event, I don’t know if Mattison is going to be able to reach this figure for this week.

The play: Under

Kirk Cousins, 36.5 pass attempts: Over (-105) or Under (-125)

On one hand, you’d expect that the Vikings are going to spend a lot of time on the trailing end of the scoreboard in this one. On the other hand, the Vikings have been getting slaughtered in the time of possession stat for most of the season. . .they’re currently dead last in the NFL in that category. . .which would obviously limit the number of attempts that Cousins would get. If the Niners can play their regular ball-control style of offense, I don’t see the Vikings having the ball frequently enough for Cousins to throw that many passes.

The play: Under

Those are the prop bets we’re looking at for this one, folks. Are there any bets that you’ve got your eyes on?