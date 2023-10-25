Minnesota Vikings Reacts Week 8: How we feelin’?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is, once again, time for us to take the pulse of Minnesota Vikings fans and see how they’re feeling about the team with our SB Nation Reacts survey for the week.

This time around, we’ve got just the one question for you, and it’s our standard question about how you feel about the direction that the team is heading in. As we always say, the “right direction” can mean different things to different people, so it will be interesting to see what the sentiment is following the Vikings’ Monday Night Football victory over San Francisco.

So, since we’ve got a short survey this week, I’ll take a moment to remind you that if you want the national survey questions e-mailed to you each week, you can sign up at the link in the first paragraph that is conveniently labelled “Sign up here.” We don’t highlight the national questions that frequently unless they feature the Vikings in some way, but that shouldn’t stop you from participating if you choose to.

With that, go ahead and answer the survey and talk about how you feel about the team’s direction in the comments. Thanks in advance for participating, everyone!