Camryn Bynum named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, a member of the Minnesota Vikings has garnered NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The team has just announced that safety Camryn Bynum has taken home this week’s award for his performance in the team’s 22-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football this week. This follows last week’s award win by linebacker Jordan Hicks in the Vikings’ win over the Chicago Bears.

Bynum led the Vikings with nine total tackles on Monday night and sealed the victory for the Vikings with interceptions of Brock Purdy on back-to-back drives. The second of those two picks allowed the Vikings to take the field in victory formation and collect their second consecutive win.

This is the first weekly award of Bynum’s NFL career.

Congratulations to Camryn Bynum on being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7! Can the Vikings pick up a third in a row next week? It sure would be sweet if they could.