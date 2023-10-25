Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 October 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Cam Bynum changes the subject after big night

Opening Odds: Vikings open as slightest of underdogs at Green Bay

Panthers Sign OLB Luiji Vilain Off Vikings Practice Squad

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Week 8: How we feelin’?

Camryn Bynum named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: