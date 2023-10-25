Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Initial injury reports for both teams

We’re back to playing football on Sunday, which means we’re back to having the first injury report for the week come out on Wednesday. Today, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers put together their initial injury reports ahead of Sunday’s NFC North battle at Lambeau Field, so let’s take a look at the bumps and bruises on both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot)

Limited Participation

G Ezra Cleveland (foot)

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

The Vikings held a walkthrough today in lieu of an actual practice, coming off of the Monday Night game this week. Hockenson got his foot rolled up on by Garrett Bradbury towards the end of the victory over San Francisco but told reporters that his foot should be okay for Sunday. If not, the Vikings will roll with Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt while likely calling Nick Muse up from the practice squad.

Cleveland is back at practice after missing all of last week and Monday night’s game. Also important to note that Nailor is still not on the 53-man roster and the team is still in their window to decide whether or not to activate him or leave him on IR, which would end his season.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle)

OL Josh Myers (ankle)

Limited Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (back)

LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle)

OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

OT Yosh Nijman (knee)

DL Devonte Wyatt (knee)

Full Participation

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (knee)

The injury list for the Packers is significantly longer than Minnesota’s, as you can see. Jones has only appeared in three of the Packers’ six games this year while dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered in the opener and hasn’t looked great when he’s played. Lots of knee and ankle issues for the Packers to this point in the season.

Those are the first injury reports of the week, folks. We’ll have the remaining reports to you as soon as they’re available and track all the meaningful stories, most notably T.J. Hockenson’s status, throughout the week.