Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 October 2023

After the great win this past week, the fortunes and outlook has changed much to the chagrin of the “tankers and doomers”. The team has a real chance to go on a run in the next six weeks. They are at Green Bay, at Atlanta, home vs the Saints, at Denver, home vs the Bears, and at Las Vegas. It is difficult to predict what they should be able to do considering the home and away record this year. They have done equally as bad at home and on the road. I could see a 6-0 sweep provided they take care of the ball. We could easily be looking at a 9-4 record after the Raiders game with the Bengals, Lions, Packers, and Lions to finish out the season. Could they end up 13-3 again? I think they can go 10-6 or 11-5.

So, that changes the outlook for 2024. The team has $51,741,262 in cap space allocated to 39 players for 2024. Three of those players are just dead money. Kirk Cousins at 28.5M, Danielle Hunter at 14.9M, and Marcus Davenport at 6.8M. The team could extend these players and possibly even lower their cap hit. Other free agents that the team might want to keep are Ezra Cleveland, Dalton Risner, KJ Osborn, and DJ Wonnum. There are others as well but they likely wont command much more than the minimum. I think that Cleveland, Osborn, and Wonnum might get better offers elsewhere. Should the Vikings keep Cleveland over Risner? Too early to tell but when Cleveland is healthy he probably goes back into the starting lineup. I would say that Cleveland could be a good trade candidate right now.

Just for the fun of it. Let’s do a quick and dirty 2024 offseason plan.

Season Cap Space

2024 $51,741,262

2025 $161,489,530

2026 $250,910,109

..

Extend Hunter with a 3 year 72M deal with two void years and a 30M signing bonus

Salaries of 7M, 11M, and 24M

Cap hits of 20.453M, 24.453M, 30M, and two void years at 6M each

This will cost 5.467M in cap space.

Season Cap Space

2024 $46,194,596

2025 $137,036,196

2026 $220,910,109

..

Extend Cousins with a 2 year 90M deal with two void years and a 40M signing bonus

Salaries of 18M and 32M

Cap hits of 38.25M, 52.5M, and two void years at 14M each

This will cost 9.75M in cap space.

Season Cap Space

2024 $36,444,596

2025 $84,786,196

2026 $206,910,109

..

Extend Jefferson with a 3 year 105M deal with two void years and a 50M signing bonus

Salaries of 20M, 24M, and 26M

Cap hits of 27M, 31M, 33M, and two void years at 7M each

This will cost 7.257M in cap space.

Season Cap Space

2024 $29,187,596

2025 $53,786,196

2026 $173,910,109

..

Extend Cleveland with a 4 year 56M deal with one void year and a 15M signing bonus

Salaries of 5M, 8M, 14M, and 14M

Cap hits of 8M, 11M, 17M, 17M, and one void year at 3M

This will cost 7.257M in cap space

Season Cap Space

2024 $21,187,596

2025 $42,786,196

2026 $156,910,109

..

The 21M remaining would have to go to the 14 other players making up the rest of the roster which would include rookies and it would need to be used for the practice squad.

But this number includes leaving Harrison Smith’s deal as is which has a 19M and 22M cap hit the next two years. I anticipate a sizable (7M) pay cut if he wants to continue playing and remain with the Vikings.

There are some free agents that might be interesting if they do not keep Hunter like Rashan Gary, Josh Allen, Montez Sweat, and Brian Burns.

Maybe they snag one of these in addition to keeping Hunter?

Defensive tackles like Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, DJ Reader, and maybe Javon Kinlaw are very interesting.

Not sure about any cornerbacks or if they will be worth the money. They need to spend money on the trenches.

A wild idea.

Trade Mattison and a 5th or 6th to the Titans for Derrick Henry.

Henry will be a free agent next year but could help the offense this year as the team makes a run.

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12

Received: Round 1 Pick 16, Round 3 Pick 9

...

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 3 Pick 9

Received: Round 3 Pick 15, Round 5 Pick 15

...

16: R1 P16 EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA 6’5” 265

44: R2 P12 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia 6’4” 310

79: R3 P15 OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State 6’6” 333

112: R4 P12 DL McKinnley Jackson - Texas A&M 6’2” 325

129: R4 P29 CB Khyree Jackson - Oregon 6’3” 195

151: R5 P15 LB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma 6’4” 236

160: R5 P24 WR Jacob Cowing - Arizona 5’11” 175

167: R5 P31 S Josh Proctor - Ohio State 6’2” 205

186: R6 P11 DL Howard Cross III - Notre Dame 6’1” 288

187: R6 P12 RB MarShawn Lloyd - USC 5’9” 210

