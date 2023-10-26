Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Interim injury reports

We are back with the updated injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Week 8 clash in Wisconsin this Sunday. There are some changes to be had on both sides, so let’s take a look at what’s new on both reports.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

Limited Participation

G Ezra Cleveland (foot)

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

Some good news for the Vikings as Hockenson is beginning to ramp things up a bit after missing Wednesday’s practice session. He appears to be on track to play on Sunday, but tomorrow’s final injury report will let us know more. Asamoah is the only player not practicing for the Vikings so far this week.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

CB Jaire Alexander (back, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) TE Luke Musgrave (ankle)

OLB Preston Smith (illness, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle)

OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) OL Josh Myers (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) OT Yosh Nijman (knee)

DL Devonte Wyatt (knee)

Full Participation

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (knee)

Some pretty significant news for the Green Bay defense with Alexander sitting out of Thursday’s practice. He was limited on Wednesday, so being downgraded would appear to be significant, particularly given the Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Darnell Savage on IR earlier this week. Jones is back to practice after missing Wednesday’s session, as is Myers, so there are some positives to be seen on the Green Bay side.

We’ll have the final injury reports for you when they drop tomorrow, ladies and gentlemen, and we’ll finally know who’s been ruled out and who has a chance to take the field on Sunday afternoon.