Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, ladies and gentlemen, and that means that the final injury reports for Sunday’s games are now available. The clash at Lambeau Field between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers is no exception, as both teams have released their final reports. Let’s take a look and see what the injury situation looks like for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Ezra Cleveland G Foot LP LP LP Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable Kene Nwangwu RB Illness --- --- DNP Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE Foot DNP LP FP ---

Hockenson got himself back to being a full participant in practice on Friday, so it appears he’s shaken off the injury he suffered towards the end of the San Francisco game. Cleveland is questionable so the Vikings might start Dalton Risner at left guard again in case he’s not 100% for Sunday. The only player that has been declared out for the purple is linebacker Brian Asamoah, with Kene Nwangwu being a late add to the report because of an illness.

Green Bay Packers Week 8 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jaire Alexander CB Back LP DNP LP Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle LP LP LP Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable Josh Myers OL Ankle DNP LP FP Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring FP FP FP --- Elgton Jenkins OL Knee LP LP LP --- Aaron Jones RB Hamstring DNP LP LP --- Yosh Nijman OT Knee LP LP LP --- Preston Smith OLB Illness --- DNP FP --- Christian Watson WR Knee FP FP FP --- Devonte Wyatt DL Knee LP LP FP ---

Nobody formally declared out for the Packers yet, but they do have four players listed as questionable. Most notable among them is Alexander, who returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after sitting out on Thursday with a back issue. He might be a game-time decision for Green Bay, so that situation is definitely going to be worth keeping an eye on. A few players for Green Bay were given no injury designation despite practice limitations, which seems weird, but whatever.

Those are the final injury reports heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, folks. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.