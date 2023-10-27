Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, ladies and gentlemen, and that means that the final injury reports for Sunday’s games are now available. The clash at Lambeau Field between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers is no exception, as both teams have released their final reports. Let’s take a look and see what the injury situation looks like for both sides.
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ezra Cleveland
|G
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Illness
|---
|---
|DNP
|Questionable
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
Hockenson got himself back to being a full participant in practice on Friday, so it appears he’s shaken off the injury he suffered towards the end of the San Francisco game. Cleveland is questionable so the Vikings might start Dalton Risner at left guard again in case he’s not 100% for Sunday. The only player that has been declared out for the purple is linebacker Brian Asamoah, with Kene Nwangwu being a late add to the report because of an illness.
Green Bay Packers Week 8 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|---
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|---
|Yosh Nijman
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|---
|Preston Smith
|OLB
|Illness
|---
|DNP
|FP
|---
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
Nobody formally declared out for the Packers yet, but they do have four players listed as questionable. Most notable among them is Alexander, who returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after sitting out on Thursday with a back issue. He might be a game-time decision for Green Bay, so that situation is definitely going to be worth keeping an eye on. A few players for Green Bay were given no injury designation despite practice limitations, which seems weird, but whatever.
Those are the final injury reports heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, folks. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.
