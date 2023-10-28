SB Nation Reacts Results: Feeling good after a big win

The results are in for our latest SB Nation Reacts poll featuring the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s one that’s pretty nice to see after some of the results we’ve gotten in the early portion of this 2023 NFL season.

This week, we only had one question. . .we’ll try to do better next week. . .and that’s about how confident you are in the team's direction. Apparently, all it took was an upset win in prime time against one of the league’s top teams to get Vikings fans to feel good about things.

Of the respondents to our poll, 81% said that they’re now confident that the team is heading in the right direction. That’s a 50-point jump from the numbers we saw last week and by far the highest number we’ve seen in this poll all season.

I think we all know that when the Vikings aren’t actively sabotaging themselves, they’re a pretty good football team. They didn’t do that against San Francisco this past week (with the exception of the now-standard turnover on the first drive of the game) and they pulled off a big upset to salvage their season. Now they have to keep that momentum going forward.

Thank you to everyone who responded to our poll this week, and again, we’ll try to get at least one team-centric question in here next week for everyone to weigh in on as well.

