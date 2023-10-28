Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, 2023: Week 8

We have, once again, made it to the point of the week where the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website make their picks for games around the National Football League. We’re up to Week 8 and the purple appear to be getting back on track, but what do we think about what’s happening around the rest of the NFL?

Before we start, here’s a look at how we’ve done so far this year. You can adjust this widget to see any angle of our picks you want, whether it’s for the entire season or just for individual weeks.

Mark is leading the way in the straight-up picks so far this year, but Austin is right on his tail, percentage-wise. Chris M. is your current leader in the spread picks, a category where the majority of us are above-average thus far, and Austin, Mark, and Chris M. are all bunched up at the top as far as picking the over/unders is concerned.

With that, let’s take a look at our picks for this week. As always, we remind you that the lines and numbers might be different for each individual selector depending on when they punched their picks into the Tallysight system. For the latest lines and numbers you can always check in with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

8-1 Picks

7-2 Picks

6-3 Picks

Atlanta Falcons over Tennessee Titans (Mark, Tyler, and Warren dissenting)

5-4 Picks

It’s a full 16-game slate in the NFL this week, which seems a bit unusual for bye season but there you have it.

Who do you have in this week’s NFL action, folks?