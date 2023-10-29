Hey, everybody! Once again, we’ve made it to another Minnesota Vikings game day. This week, it’s time for the annual trip to Lambeau Field as the purple will take on the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their home-and-home series for the season. We want everyone to be able to follow today’s action, so here’s how you can do that in any number of different ways.

Television Info

After a trip into prime time, we’re back to the best time for NFL action to get underway, that being at noon Central time on Sunday. This game will be aired on FOX affiliates, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with the play-by-play being handled by Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma. Below is this week’s broadcast map from 506 Sports, with the Vikings/Packers game being represented by the yellow area.

If you’re not in the yellow area, you’ll be able to find the game on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, this game will. . .surprisingly. . .be shown LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports 2. Kickoff time is slated for 1700Z, which translated to 1800L for viewers in Central Europe, 2000L for everyone on Arabian time, and 0200L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. We’ve provided you with the full list of affiliates for this season, so use our page to find the affiliate nearest to you.

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 388. You can listen to the Packers’ feed on Channel 229 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the gang at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this one will be led by Son of Gun Show, Shawn Hochuli. The last time Hochuli’s crew handled a Vikings game was last October when the Vikings beat Chicago 29-22 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

This will be, by far, the worst weather game of the year for the Vikings to this point according to our friends at WeatherNation. There will be some light snow and other mixed precipitation in the hours leading up to the game, but the current forecast shows that all being cleared out by kickoff. The weather at kickoff currently shows mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 30s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

The line for this one has shifted a bit since early betting opened. The Packers started this one as a 1-point favorite, but it’s now the Vikings that are favored by a point according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 41 points, which is down from when the lines opened as well.

Streaming Info

As mentioned previously, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV, which anyone can subscribe to in order to ensure that you have a legal stream to watch the game on. If you’re in the local broadcast area, services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV will also have the game streaming for you.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the action from Lambeau Field between the Vikings and the Packers, ladies and gentlemen. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at approximately 11:00 AM Central time.