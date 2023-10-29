Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against the Packers

As we’ve done every week, and will continue to do every week, throughout the 2023 NFL season, we’re going to take a look at some of the player prop bets offered by the DraftKings Sportsbook for this week’s Minnesota Vikings game. This week, the Vikings travel to face a Green Bay Packers team that has lost three straight and has had some struggles on offense so far this season but has played pretty solid defense.

So, which bets do we have our eye on this week? Here are three of our favorites.

Jordan Addison, 58.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Addison had what was basically a coming-out party last week against San Francisco, and now the Vikings are facing a Packers team that’s a bit of a mess in the secondary right now. They just put Eric Stokes and Darnell Savage on injured reserve and Jaire Alexander has been limited in practice this week. Addison is the hot hand in this one, and I think Kirk Cousins is going to continue to feed him this week. I’m honestly surprised the projection for Addison is this low.

The play: Over

Jordan Love, 0.5 interceptions: Over (-180) or Under (+140)

Love has struggled mightily against the blitz so far this season, and we know that nobody loves bringing the blitz more than the Brian Flores-led Minnesota defense. That definitely isn’t going to stop on Sunday, as I’d expect the Vikings to blitz as much as possible and try to force Love into some mistakes. I think it’s going to happen at least once, as the Vikings should be able to get their hands on a few throws from Love in this one.

The play: Over

Cam Akers, 30.5 rushing yards: Over (-120) or Under (-110)

Last week was the first time that Akers received more carries in a game than Mattison did (10 to 8), and it definitely looks like the two of them might get a more equitable split of the carries going forward. I’ve said it before, but Akers just looks like the more explosive back, and I think that given the opportunity he can easily eclipse this mark on Sunday.

The play: Over

Those are the bets we’re looking at for this one, folks. Are there any specific ones that you’ve got your eye on?