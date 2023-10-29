Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are less than an hour away from kickoff at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings. Here’s everything you need to know to get up to speed on today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 29 October 2023, noon Central time

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the nation, YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 388 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -1, Over/Under 41

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 20, Packers 17

Three Keys

1) Get pressure on Jordan Love - This is Love’s first full season as the Green Bay starter, and he has had significant issues both when pressured and when facing the blitz. Brian Flores blitzes the heck out of everybody, so you can expect that trend to continue today. If the pressure can get Love rattled, he’ll make mistakes for the Vikings to take advantage of.

2) Stop turning the damn ball over - The Vikings have had at least one turnover in every game this season, including four on the opening drive. That’s a trend that can’t continue, and the Vikings would be well-served to bring it to an end today. They don’t need to be giving Green Bay extra opportunities and short fields, so taking care of the football today is a must.

3) Be aggressive on offense - While being careful with the ball is important, the Vikings need to show the same level of aggressiveness this week as they did in last week’s win over San Francisco. The Green Bay secondary has some significant issues right now, and it’s up to Kevin O’Connell, Wes Phillips, and Kirk Cousins to take advantage of those things.

Know the Foe: Acme Packing Company

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

That should be everything you need to be up-to-date on this afternoon’s happenings, folks. We’ll have a brand new Open Thread for you to participate in at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes open and the discussion moving along accordingly.

Here’s hoping that in about three hours or so we can all get together and talk about how awesome it is to be back at .500 with a favorable schedule ahead after the way the season started.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!