Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter at Lambeau Field is in the books with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Green Bay Packers by a score of 7-0.

The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Packers the football first. Minnesota’s defense forced a three-and-out from Green Bay on the opening possession and took over at their own 34-yard line. The Vikings pushed down the field and got themselves into position for a 42-yard field goal attempt from Greg Joseph. . .and he pushed it wide to the right to keep the game scoreless.

Green Bay didn’t do anything with the ball once they got it back, going three-and-out again, with the Vikings taking over at their own 23-yard line. The Vikings, aided largely by a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Packers’ defense, moved down the field again and into a first-and-goal situation at the 4-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings finally got their first rushing touchdown of the season, as Cam Akers went over from six yards out to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The Packers’ offense then generated its third straight three-and-out, and they’ll punt on 4th-and-13 from their own 25-yard line when the second quarter gets underway.

Fifteen minutes down from Lambeau Field, and the Vikings lead the Packers by a score of 7-0. Come join us for the second quarter of play!