Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker rooms at halftime in Green Bay with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Green Bay Packers by a score of 10-3.

The Packers started the second quarter with a punt that Brandon Powell fielded at the Minnesota 20-yard line to set up the Vikings’ possession. Minnesota pushed down into the Green Bay red zone again and after Jordan Addison couldn’t hold on to a tough catch in the end zone, the Vikings got a 25-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to extend the lead to 10-0.

Joseph then booted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving the Packers the ball at their own 40 to start their next possession. Despite that, the Packers’ offense went three-and-out again, punting it away and giving the Vikings the ball back at their own 25-yard line. The Vikings got the ball out to midfield but were forced to call on Ryan Wright for his first punt of the afternoon after picking up one first down.

Green Bay’s offense finally got it together, marching down into the Minnesota red zone with time winding down before halftime. Fortunately, the Vikings’ defense stood up in the red zone and forced the Packers to settle for a 35-yard field goal attempt from Anders Carlson. Carlson banged the first attempt off of the right upright, but Jay Ward was called for offside and Carlson got another shot at it, which he put through from 30 yards out to make it 10-3 heading into the locker room.

The Vikings have pretty well dominated this one but only have a 10-3 lead at halftime at Lambeau Field. Can they solidify their lead in the third quarter? Join us and we’ll find out together!