Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It’s that time once again, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, I’m once again going to ask you to take four fingers and raise them high above your head, as we’re heading to the final fifteen minutes at Lambeau Field with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Green Bay Packers by a score of 24-10.

Minnesota got the football coming out of the locker room after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half. The Vikings took the ball and moved down the field with very little resistance, with K.J. Osborn catching a bunch of passes on the drive, but on 3rd-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the call went to T.J. Hockenson, and he hauled it in for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-3.

On the Packers’ next drive, Jordan Love was looking for Jayden Reed, but instead he found Josh Metellus for a Minnesota interception!

And on the very next play, Kirk Cousins found Jordan Addison for the rookie’s seventh touchdown catch of the season to quickly extend the Minnesota lead to 24-3.

Green Bay got their first touchdown of the day on their next drive, as they faced a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line and converted on a pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs to make it 24-10 with a couple of minutes left in the quarter.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings are looking at a 3rd-and-11 from their own 27-yard line.

We’re almost through this one, folks, with the Vikings holding a two-score lead over the Packers, 24-10. Can they hold on and get back to .500 on the season? Come join us for the conclusion of this one!