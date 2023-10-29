Minnesota Vikings 24, Green Bay Packers 10: Cousins injury overshadows third straight win

Usually, the Minnesota Vikings defeating the Green Bay Packers would be cause for a great deal of celebration, but Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field could, potentially, have much greater implications.

Kirk Cousins suffered what appears to be a serious right leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 24-10 win in Green Bay, putting his status and the rest of the Vikings’ 2023 season into serious doubt.

The Vikings struck first, getting on the board with their first rushing touchdown of the season (against 16 passing touchdowns) late in the first quarter, as Cam Akers found his way into the end zone from six yards out for a score. Greg Joseph. . .who missed a field goal on the Vikings’ first drive. . .hit the extra point and the Vikings found themselves ahead 7-0 early on.

Minnesota extended the lead about five minutes into the second quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Joseph to make it 10-0. The Packers finally got on the board on the last play of the first half, as Anders Carlson connected on a 30-yard field goal to make it 10-3 heading into the locker room.

The Vikings got the football to start the second half, and marched straight down the field to add to their lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to T.J. Hockenson to make it a 17-3 game.

On the Vikings’ next drive, Jordan Love looked for Jayden Reed and Josh Metellus just took the ball away from him for an interception.

And on the first play of the ensuing drive, Cousins found Jordan Addison for his seventh touchdown catch of the year, a 20-yarder to extend the Minnesota lead to 24-3 midway through the third quarter.

Green Bay finally got their first touchdown on their next possession, getting into the end zone on a 1-yard pass from Love to Romeo Doubs on a 4th-and-goal play to cut the Minnesota lead to 24-10 with time winding down in the third quarter.

It looked like the Vikings were going to add to their lead, but Joseph’s 45-yard field goal attempt was blocked by the Packers and returned to near midfield. On the previous play, Kirk Cousins appeared to suffer a leg injury that left him unable to put any weight on his right leg, which is not great news.

Rookie Jaren Hall came in at quarterback for the Vikings, and on his third NFL snap he got strip-sacked by the Packers with the Packers recovering at the Minnesota 15-yard line. But the Vikings’ defense stood tall again, denying Love on a scramble to force another turnover on downs for the Packers.

The Vikings gave the ball back to the Packers a couple more times, but Green Bay couldn’t do anything with it and Minnesota went into victory formation and got themselves back to .500. Now, Vikings fans will hold their collective breath and await word on Kirk Cousins.

The Minnesota Vikings pick up their third consecutive win, defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field by a final score of 24-10. Thanks to everyone who got their coverage of this week’s game right here at The Daily Norseman!