Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re a little less than ninety minutes away from kickoff at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, and both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have released their lists of inactive players for today’s game. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out.

Minnesota Vikings

OL Hakeem Adeniji

LB Brian Asamoah II

G Ezra Cleveland

TE Nick Muse

RB Kene Nwangwu

CB Najee Thompson

Cleveland is down for the second consecutive week, meaning that Dalton Risner will once again start at left guard. Nwangwu is out again as well, so I assume that Ty Chandler will be handling kickoffs today. I didn’t realize that Nick Muse had been moved to the active roster but apparently he was at some point and now he’s inactive.

Green Bay Packers

S Zayne Anderson

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

WR Malik Heath

OT Caleb Jones

CB Robert Rochell

No big names on the inactive list for the Packers today. Honestly, I haven’t heard of any of the people that they did deactivate. But it doesn’t appear there are any major losses for them for today’s game.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s contest, folks. We’ll have the first discussion thread of the day dropping at 11:00 AM Central, and we hope to see a lot of you there!