Kirk Cousins injured against Packers

And it didn’t look good

By Christopher Gates
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the Minnesota Vikings appearing to be close to getting back to .500 at Lambeau Field, it looks like their leader has suffered what could be a significant injury.

On a third down play for the Vikings, Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and appeared to injure his right leg. He went to the sideline unable to put any weight on the leg and went to the blue injury tent.

The replay appears to show a non-contact injury to Cousins, and at this point we don’t know if it’s an ankle injury or something worse like an Achilles tear. Once we have an update, we will bring it to you.

At this point, it looks like rookie Jaren Hall will be heading into the game at quarterback for Minnesota.

Again, Kirk Cousins appears to have suffered a significant right leg injury in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers and his status for the rest of this game. . .and the rest of this season. . .is uncertain.

