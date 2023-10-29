Kirk Cousins tears Achilles tendon, season over

When Kirk Cousins limped off the field in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, a lot of Vikings fans were fearing the worst. Just hours after the conclusion of the game, it appears those fears have been confirmed.

Numerous sources are reporting that Cousins suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the victory, and while the team is still waiting for confirmation on that, if it’s true it would appear that Cousins’ 2023 season. . .and, quite possibly, his future with the Vikings. . .could be over.

Cousins suffered the non-contact injury when he dropped back to pass early in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ victory and was unable to place any weight on his right leg as he made his way off the field. If the injury is confirmed, he will certainly be out for the remainder of this season and will likely not be ready for the start of the 2024 season either.

For now, the Vikings’ only quarterback on the 53-man roster is rookie Jaren Hall, who finished the Green Bay game in relief of Cousins. Nick Mullens was placed on injured reserve the same week that Justin Jefferson was and is not available to come back until after next week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings also signed long-time veteran Sean Mannion to the practice squad, and there will be endless speculation about what the team is going to do with the trade deadline approximately 48 hours away.

Again, the reports are coming in that Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an injury that would end his 2023 season. We’ll have more news on this as it comes in.