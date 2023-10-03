Cousins’ Struggles & Standout Performances in the Vikings’ Victory over the Panthers

On today’s episode of The Real Forno Show with Tyler Forness and producer Dave Stefano, we bring in-depth analysis and engaging discussions about all things Minnesota Vikings! In this week’s episode, we delve into the exhilarating first win of the season for the Vikings against the Carolina Panthers where the Purple won 21-13.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, and we couldn’t help but focus on the less-than-stellar performance of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Throughout the season, Cousins has been putting up massive numbers, but not against the Panthers and we take a closer look at the challenges plaguing him. What are the factors behind these recurring issues? Join us as we explore the complexities of Cousins’ game and the strategies the Vikings can employ to overcome these hurdles.

But the Vikings’ victory was despite Cousins’ poorest game of the season. We shine a spotlight on the standout performances of Marcus Davenport and Harrison Smith. These two players truly shined in a big way, making crucial plays that contributed to the team’s success. We discuss their impact on the game and how their contributions can shape the Vikings’ future performances.

And let’s not forget about the offensive line! The Vikings’ offensive line has been a topic of discussion for some time, but in this game, they showed significant improvement. We analyze their newfound strength and discuss how it positively affected the team’s overall performance. Is this a sign of a turning point for the offensive line? Tune in to find out!

Join us on The Real Forno Show as we provide a comprehensive and captivating analysis of the Vikings’ first win of the season. Gain insights into the key players, strategies, and developments that shaped this thrilling game. Don’t miss out on this exciting episode, streaming exclusively on YouTube!

FAN WITH US!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.