Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 October 2023

Other Vikings News

Harrison Smith, S - 78.3

“It’s a huge thing for team building when the defense says, ‘You know what? I’ve got your back,’ and they go out there and made some critical plays,” coach Kevin O’Connell said after the 21-13 victory.

“Everyone was executing our jobs,” Smith said.

Against the pitiful Panthers? Please. Let’s see what they do this week against a competent offense and great QB.

“Garrett Bradbury is really close to trying to give it a go,” O’Connell said on Monday. “Probably more of a situation where we had to protect him from himself a little bit, just knowing how tough Garrett is and wanting to be out there with his teammates, but want to be sensitive with that back injury. Expecting him to have a good week of prep this week, and ... barring any setbacks, to have a good chance to be out there this Sunday.”

Safety Lewis Cine missed this game with a hamstring injury. The Vikings are “hoping to get (him) some limited work and see how he progresses with that hamstring through the week,” O’Connell said. Cine has only played on special teams this season.

Yay!

“I’m going to say something to him to get him going,” Murphy said.

Please don’t. No need to poke the bear Byron.

