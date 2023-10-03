Vikings Reacts Survey Week 5: Running it back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is once again time for us to check the pulse of Minnesota Vikings fans with our latest SB Nation Reacts question, and this week’s query has to do with the running back situation.

After you answer the question about whether or not you’re confident in the direction of the team, we want to know who you think should be getting the bulk of the carries for the Vikings behind center. The running game has had a renaissance as of late, as the Vikings have rushed for over 130 yards in each of the last two games. The charge has been led by Alexander Mattison, who has gone over 90 yards in each of the past two weeks, but we saw some good stuff out of Cam Akers in his debut, too. Akers only got five carries this past Sunday against Carolina, but he made the most of them as he averaged eight yards/carry.

Ty Chandler is someone that Vikings fans thought pretty highly of before the season and has had a couple of flashes so far this season. He didn’t have a carry against Carolina but averaged nine yards/carry in his limited attempts against Los Angeles the previous week.

So, who do you think should be taking the lead role in the Minnesota backfield, folks?