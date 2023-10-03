Are the Minnesota Vikings Actually a Good Team?

The Minnesota Vikings have faced their fair share of challenges in the early part of the season, with a 1-3 record to show for it. However, a closer look at the analytics paints a different picture—one that suggests the Vikings are, in fact, a good team. Join us in this episode as we delve into the intricacies of the Vikings’ performance in the first quarter of football and explore what advanced analytics reveal about the true strength of our favorite team.

We’d really appreciate if you could subscribe and help us grow our channel! Also, drop a comment on how you feel we love to hearing from the fans like you! #skol #minnesotavikings @vikings #nfl