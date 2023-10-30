 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 October 2023

By Chris Martens
Since Our Last Open Thread...

Minnesota Vikings 24, Green Bay Packers 10: Cousins injury overshadows third straight win

Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Vikings at Packers

Kirk Cousins tears Achilles tendon, season over

Vikings Win But Lose Kirk Cousins for the Season

QB Options for the Vikings

Can Jaren Hall Step Up?

