Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 8 in the National Football League comes to a close tonight. . .and not a moment too soon for fans of the Minnesota Vikings. We’re finishing things up in Detroit with a Monday Night Football contest between two teams that the Vikings will see later this year in the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have played two games against the NFC North this season, defeating Green Bay and losing to Chicago. The Vikings will see them in Week 14, right after their late-season bye. The Vikings will see Detroit twice in the final three weeks of the 2023 regular season, and if the Raiders could cooperate with a victory tonight it would certainly help to push those games towards a more meaningful status.

Here are our picks for tonight’s contest, powered by the folks from Tallysight. The usual disclaimers about lines and numbers being different apply, so if you want to see the latest you can check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game anyway, you can hang out here and watch it with your fellow purple fans from all over the place.

Enjoy the action, everybody!