Poll: What Is Your New Outlook on the Vikings Season Without Kirk Cousins?

The Minnesota Vikings are in a weird spot right now. The team is coming off an impressive road win against the Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota currently holds the 7th seed in the playoff picture at the halfway point of the season. However, the biggest story right now is that QB Kirk Cousins, who has been an iron man and a model for durability for years now, is suddenly out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles at Lambeau Field.

At the time of writing this, the Vikings have yet to add another quarterback to the roster, and Adam Schefter suggested on Monday Night Football that the Vikings do not think any outside options available via trade are better than the current stable of signal callers. With backup quarterback Nick Mullens still on injured reserve for another week, Jaren Hall is likely to get the start against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. If Hall plays well enough in his debut like Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis did this week, he may be the guy going forward. Should Hall struggle against a stout Falcons defense, it may open the door for Mullens or another player to take over as the starter.

Regardless of who wins the starting job, the Vikings remaining strength of schedule is relatively easy. The next five games, Minnesota will face off against Atlanta, New Orleans, Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati. Those all seem like very winnable games. Afterwards, the Vikings will play three divisional games. Two against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions, and one against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Obviously your answers may change in the coming hours depending on what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decides to do at the trade deadline. Still, I'm curious: What is your new outlook on the Vikings season without Kirk Cousins under center? Let this be an open forum for discussion, and don't feed the trolls! You know the rules, and so do I.