Now What? The Vikings beat the Packers but lost Kirk Cousins

Join Tyler Forness on The Real Forno Show as we break down the latest developments for the Minnesota Vikings. In a thrilling victory against their bitter rivals, the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings emerged triumphant with a score of 24-10. However, this victory came at a high cost, as their star quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a devastating injury, rupturing his right Achilles tendon and ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Now, the Vikings face a crucial decision on how to move forward without their seasoned leader. The team now turns to rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall, the only healthy quarterback on the active roster, to take the reins. Nick Mullens is currently on injured reserve and Sean Mannion is on the practice squad. Join us as we delve into the implications of this unexpected turn of events and discuss the Vikings’ options moving forward. Will they continue to place their trust in Hall, or will they explore the possibility of bringing in a veteran quarterback through free agency or the trade deadline?

