Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 October 2023

It has been a disappointing last couple of days to say the least. The team has to scramble to make intelligent moves while being mindful of the “competitive rebuild” and how it all changes the “time horizon”. They simply MUST add another QB and hopefully a veteran. Otherwise what is the point? If they do not pull off a trade today then they likely will go with a street free agent.

The leaders in my club house besides a massive Kyler Murray trade (my favorite) are Jamies Winston and Ryan Tannehill. I would offer a 5th or 6th for Jamies. I would offer a conditional 5th for Tannehill and I would want Tennessee to pick up most of his remaining salary. If they did pick up his salary then I might part with a 4th.

If they make no moves at QB and are going to roll with Hall and Mullens then that is obvious tank territory no? If they also do not make any other moves then it would be a complete head scratcher.

Kwesi is earning his money right now and these decisions are extremely important.

Tannehill is making 27M this year and the Titans have played 7 games. He is due another 10 weeks of pay at $1,588,235 per week. That comes out to 15.882M remaining. The Titans would save all of that in cap space and spotrac has them with 11.6M now. The Vikings have 9.6M according to spotrac.

I would offer them a 4th and request they pay 10M of his remaining salary.

NFL News

NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Latest Rumors and Updates

Vikings Have Major Decisions to Make

The Minnesota Vikings have won three games in a row and are now 4-4 on the season. But after losing Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tear, they will face some significant roster decisions before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Minnesota could decide to sell players such as Danielle Hunter, K.J. Osborn and Jordan Hicks, all of whom are in the final year of their contracts.

The Vikings could also decide to keep their current roster and move forward with QBs Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens for the rest of the season, or they could sign a free agent such as Colt McCoy (who previously worked with Kevin O’Connell) or Carson Wentz. If Minnesota decides to look for a quarterback via the trade market, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett or Case Keenum are names to call on.

It’s worth noting that the Vikings underwent a mini teardown this offseason and are carrying more than $40 million in dead money on their salary cap for this season.

