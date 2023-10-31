Report: Vikings trade Ezra Cleveland to Jacksonville Jaguars

UPDATE: The compensation for Cleveland is reportedly a sixth-round pick, which means the Vikings essentially got the pick back that they sent to Arizona in the Dobbs trade.

With the NFL Trade Deadline less than two hours away, the Minnesota Vikings have swung their second trade of the day.

After acquiring quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Vikings are now sending guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cleveland was the Vikings’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and until his recent foot injury had started 43 consecutive games for the Vikings at left guard. He missed the last two games with in-season free agent signing Dalton Risner stepping into his left guard spot. The Vikings have, apparently, been sufficiently impressed with Risner to send Cleveland to a new destination just ahead of the trading deadline.

When we have more of an update on the compensation involved in the deal, we will bring it to you here. All we know for now is that it is a “Day 3” pick, which could be anything between the fourth and the seventh round.