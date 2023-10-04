MikedUp Podcast: NFL Power Rankings Heading Into Kirktober

On today’s episode of the MikedUp podcast, Mike Castellino and Mike Brunetti share their NFL Power Rankings through the first four weeks of the regular season.

Mike Castellino and Mike Brunetti host the MikedUp Podcast, a show where two dudes from Ontario talk about their two favorite teams — the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants! Mike & Mike give their pre-game and post-game analysis of the two teams, and also do a weekly PickEms segment where they try to predict the locks and upsets of that week. They are occasionally joined by Daily Norseman Writer and Associate Producer Tyler Ireland, along with some other cool guests and loyal viewers.

Follow us on X/Twitter:

Mike Castellino: https://x.com/MikeCastellino?s=20

Mike Brunetti: https://x.com/MikeDBrunetti?s=20

Tyler Ireland: https://x.com/TylerIrelandNFL?s=20