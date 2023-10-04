Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s officially time for teams to start making their preparations for Week 5 around the National Football League, and that includes the Minnesota Vikings. Both the Vikings and their opponents for this week, the Kansas City Chiefs, have released their first injury reports of the week, so let’s take a look at those now.

Kansas City Chiefs

Did Not Participate

DT Matt Dickerson (knee)

Limited Participation

LB Nick Bolton (ankle)

CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder)

Full Participation

LB Jack Cochrane (calf)

DE Chris Jones (groin)

DE George Karlaftis (knee)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (toe)

LB Drue Tranquill (wrist)

Plenty of names on the list for the Chiefs to start off the week, but not a whole lot for them to be super worried about, it would appear. Bolton is listed as a starter at linebacker (with Tranquill as his backup), making him the only player who was limited or worse for the Chiefs with that distinction. Unless some of the folks who participated fully get worse through the course of the week, it appears to be a relatively clean sheet for the visitors.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (toe)

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

LB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

S Josh Metellus (shoulder)

QB Nick Mullens (back)

Full Participation

No players listed

Quite a few important names for the Vikings on the injury report as well, with everyone being listed as “limited” in Wednesday’s first session. Bradbury keeps trying to get back from his back injury, as we haven’t seen him since the season opener. Davenport, fresh off of making a splash in his “real” Vikings debut last week, is back to being limited with the same ankle issue he’s had all season. The backup quarterback is also on the injury report despite not having actually played, which wouldn’t appear to be a super positive sign, so that’s worth monitoring as well.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Chiefs as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, and we’ll be monitoring all the bumps and bruises throughout the course of this week.