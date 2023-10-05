Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It is officially time to get Week 5 in the National Football League started with Thursday Night Football. Tonight, the Chicago Bears, who our Minnesota Vikings will play next week, make the journey to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders.

The Bears are trying to avoid an 0-5 start after coughing up a three-touchdown lead to the Denver Broncos last week. The Commanders come into this one with a 2-2 record, looking to try to keep pace in the competitive NFC East.

Here are our picks for tonight’s game, courtesy of the good folks at Tallysight. If you want to know the latest lines and numbers, as they may have changed since our picks were made, you can check in with our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, this is the place where you can watch and comment on all the action with your fellow Vikings fans. . .or talk about whatever else you want. That’s fine, too.

Enjoy the game, everyone!