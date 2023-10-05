Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 October 2023

I can only pray for a win this week!

Pace has 25 tackles, a half-sack, and three QB hits this season. He is the seventh-highest-rated rookie in the NFL.

“The team already tried extending Jefferson in a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid players in football,” Russini wrote before the Vikings clinched a must-win game over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. “Two team sources said the Vikings are not punting on the season and have no plans to trade Cousins, who would have to waive his no-trade clause to be moved. In addition, those sources shot down trade rumors regarding star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.”

Jefferson’s knowing who is throwing the ball to him and their prospects of creating a winning culture will be vital to finalizing a lengthy deal. If Minnesota does not have a clear plan at quarterback by next June, the contract situation with Jefferson could get muddier. He could be inclined to take only a three-year extension versus a five-year.

“Sometimes business (decisions are needed) and there are different solutions that need to happen, and we’ll go from there,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It will be draining. It will be tough. That’s why we get paid what we get paid and get the response we get. I’m not always going to be the most-liked person in the room. That’s just kind of the job.”

Hmmm ... not too sure I buy this tbh

Cook, who signed with the Jets in August, has been one of the least efficient running backs in the NFL so far. He has 74 yards on 30 carries in four games, for a 2.5 yards-per-carry mark that ranks dead last out of 48 qualified players. Cook has also lost a fumble, and his PFF rushing grade of 51.6 ranks 63rd out of 69 players with at least 10 carries this year.

He’s washed and his fanbois just cannot accept it. I’m dying.

You know what this is right? Smoke is being blown somewhere.

Pitiful!

We have a certain odor about us this year and it don’t smell good!

