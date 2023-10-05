Vikings sign QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad

Yesterday, we pointed out that the Minnesota Vikings listed quarterback Nick Mullens as being limited in practice with a back issue on their first injury report. On Thursday, they made a move that may or may not be connected to that.

The #Vikings are signing rookie QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad, per source. A homecoming for the former University of Minnesota standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2023

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Vikings have signed former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to the practice squad.

Morgan, who was with the Gophers for approximately 12 seasons. . .just kidding, it was only six. . .went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent the preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also drafted by the Michigan Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 USFL Draft, but opted not to take that route in the hopes of pursuing his NFL dreams instead.

For his career with the Gophers, Morgan started 45 of the 48 games he appeared in, completing 62% of his passes for 9,236 yards and 63 touchdowns against 32 interceptions.

If Mullens’ back issue is serious enough to keep him out for a stretch and the intent is for Morgan to be the Vikings’ #3 quarterback (with rookie Jaren Hall being elevated to the primary backup role), the Vikings are going to have to make some moves. By NFL rules, the #3 or “emergency” quarterback has to be on a team’s 53-man roster in order to have that designation. They can’t be an elevation from the practice squad and be the emergency quarterback.

We’ll see what the Vikings do in light of this signing as far as their quarterback situation, but it does bring a little bit of intrigue to things at the very least.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Tanner Morgan!