Vikings sign OL Hakeem Adeniji to active roster from practice squad

As preparations for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs continue, the Minnesota Vikings have made another move to add to their offensive line depth.

The #Vikings have signed OL Hakeem Adeniji to their 53-man roster, a source says. Has been on the practice squad. Played 39 games from 2020-22 for the Bengals at multiple spots (right guard, left tackle, etc.). — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 5, 2023

Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings have signed offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Adeniji was a sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of Kansas in the 2020 NFL Draft. As Lewis points out, he appeared in 39 games for the Bengals over his three years there, seeing time at multiple positions along the offensive line. He was waived by the Bengals as part of their final cuts from Training Camp and, after clearing waivers, signed with the Vikings’ practice squad.

I’m not sure what this means for the offensive line at this point, but Adeniji is a player that has a lot of experience for someone that’s only in his fourth NFL season. He should be able to, at the very least, provide depth at several spots up front.

We have not yet seen a corresponding roster move for this one, but once we have word on that we will bring it to you here.