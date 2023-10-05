Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

We’re inching ever-so-slowly towards this Sunday’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and your Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have put together their second injury reports of the week, so let’s take a look and see if there have been any changes made.

Kansas City Chiefs

Did Not Participate

DT Matt Dickerson (knee)

Limited Participation

LB Nick Bolton (ankle)

OT Wanya Morris (hip, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

LB Jack Cochrane (calf)

DE Chris Jones (groin)

DE George Karlaftis (knee)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (toe)

LB Drue Tranquill (wrist)

CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Just a couple of differences between Wednesday and Thursday’s reports for the visiting team. Watson moved up to full participation while Morris, a backup offensive tackle, is a new addition to the list with a hip issue. As we said yesterday, the Chiefs don’t really appear to have a lot of issues to be concerned with on the injury front.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (toe)

S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

LB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

S Josh Metellus (shoulder)

QB Nick Mullens (back)

Full Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A bit of good news for the Vikings, as Bradbury participated fully in Thursday’s practice session. This is the first time that Bradbury has been a full participant in practice since the week leading up to the season opener, so there appears to be a good chance that we could see him back in the lineup on Sunday. . .just in time to take on Chris Jones and company. Hooray!

Those are the updated injury reports for this Thursday, folks. Final injury reports will drop tomorrow, and we’ll have them right here for you to help get you ready for Sunday’s game.