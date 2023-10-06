Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday and we’re about 48 hours away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means it’s time for the final injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and their opponents. The purple have, indeed, dropped their final injury report, as have the Kansas City Chiefs, so let’s take a look at what they both hold.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP LP LP Questionable Matt Dickerson DT Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Wanya Morris OT Hip --- LP FP Questionable Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP LP FP --- Chris Jones DT Groin FP FP FP --- George Karlaftis DE Knee FP FP FP --- L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP --- Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP LP FP --- Drue Tranquill LB Wrist FP FP FP --- Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder LP FP FP ---

As we’ve said throughout the week, there don’t appear to be any real, pressing issues for the Chiefs on the injury front heading into this one. Bolton is a starter at linebacker and he could be a game-time decision, but other than that the Chiefs appear to be pretty close to full strength heading into this one.

Minnesota Vikings Week 5 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Brian Asamoah LB Toe LP LP LP Questionable Lewis Cine S Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable Marcus Davenport LB Ankle LP LP FP Questionable Nick Mullens QB Back LP LP LP Questionable Garrett Bradbury C Back LP FP FP --- Josh Metellus S Shoulder LP LP FP ---

If we learned anything from last week, it’s that Marcus Davenport being out there for the Vikings’ defense makes a significant difference. He had a full practice on Friday but is still listed as “questionable” going into this one. We’ll have to see what develops with that, but hopefully he’ll be out there. Mullens being questionable means that Jaren Hall could be the backup on Sunday, and if the team wants to make newly-signed Tanner Morgan the emergency quarterback, they’re going to have to find a way to get him onto the 53-man roster.

In more positive news, it looks like Bradbury will be back in the lineup for the first time since the season opener. . .just in time for Chris Jones to come to town. Hooray!

Those are the final injury reports for the Vikings and the Chiefs heading into this Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium, folks. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.