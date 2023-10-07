Have the Vikings Fixed Their Running Game? | The Davenport Effect | Vikings vs Chiefs Pregame

Welcome to today’s episode of “Two Old Bloggers” with Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano! In this episode, we dive into a range of exciting topics.

First, we discuss the state of the Minnesota Vikings’ running game. After a slow start to the season, we explore whether the Vikings have fixed their running back issues or if they had any issues in the first place. We analyze their recent performances, including the games against the Chargers and Panthers, and evaluate the impact of running backs Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers. Join us as we break down the Vikings’ running game and its potential moving forward.

Next, we shift our focus to the “Davenport effect.” We examine the impact of edge rusher Marcus Davenport on the Minnesota Vikings’ defense. After dealing with an ankle injury, Davenport made an impressive return to the field, showcasing his abilities in both pass rushing and run defense. We discuss how his presence can elevate the play of other edge rushers like D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones, and the potential he brings to the Vikings’ defense.

In our third theme, we preview the upcoming game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs. We delve into the challenge of facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the talented Chiefs offense. While Mahomes is known for his ability to make incredible plays, we analyze the struggles of the Chiefs’ offense this season and explore how the Vikings’ defense can potentially contain them. Additionally, we highlight the importance of quarterback Kirk Cousins stepping up his game against a formidable Chiefs defense led by defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Join us as we provide in-depth analysis, player insights, and predictions for the Vikings vs. Chiefs matchup. We also discuss the significance of minimizing turnovers and executing a strong running game to give the Vikings the best chance of victory.

