Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 October 2023

I am wondering if the Vikings are going to surprise this week. They generally seem to play to the level of their competition since KOC arrived. The really good teams can put it on them though. The Chiefs are not off to a great start even though they are 3-1. They have beaten the Jaguars, Bears, and Jets while losing a close on to the Lions. Per game they are averaging 26.0 points, 390.3 yards, 5.8 yards per play, 275.7 passing yards, and 114.7 rushing yards.

The Vikings per game are averaging 23.0 points, 406.0 yards, 6.2 yards per play, 339.7 passing yards, and 66.3 rushing yards.

This feels like it is going to be very close.

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings News

QB Kirk Cousins on what an ‘opportunity ball’ looks like to Justin Jefferson:

“I just think it’s an ongoing conversation. Like on the plane after the game, I asked him, ‘Hey, on that touchdown you caught at the end of the game, how do you want that ball thrown? Do you want more air? Do you want it to be a driven ball? Do you want it on your outside shoulder?’ He didn’t give me much feedback. He pretty much just said, ‘You just put it out there, and I’ll catch it.’ I said, ‘All right, that doesn’t help me a ton, but I understand what you’re saying.’ So, I just try to be a student of how to put the football in certain situations, and it probably is different in each moment. If the safety is coming over, it’s got to be a driven ball. If it’s truly 1-on-1, put a little more air on it. I just want to make sure when he has an opportunity, let’s give him that chance as opposed to overthrowing him or throwing it in such a way that he couldn’t let his ability come to the surface.”

Through four games, [Mayfield] is sixth in the league in QBR and EPA and fifth in completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats. To top it off, the Bucs are 3-1, with their only loss coming against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayfield is taking care of the ball with only two interceptions and a fumble. He still might not be a franchise quarterback, but he can be a capable starter in the right situation.

The Minnesota Vikings could be [a] team to watch. Much like the Bucs, they have a star receiving tandem in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. With Kirk Cousins’ contract set to expire, Mayfield could be a stopgap who would give them time to identify a future starter.

It is very interesting but I am not sure he will leave Tampa. If they do not keep Evans then he would have to be concerned about his wide outs. The Vikings would be very attractive from the wide receiver and tight end positions. I think he will likely end up where he gets the best and longest offer.

“Ivan Pace, former Bearcat, one of the inside linebackers. Dude, we played against him, I’m not kidding ya, that dude is a freaking beast,” Jason Kelce said. “He is all over the place, quick twitch, a little bit smaller but doesn’t play like it.”

