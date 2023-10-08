We have once again made it to game day, everyone! We are just hours away from the Minnesota Vikings resuming their search for their first home victory of 2023 as they play host to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. We want everyone to be able to follow along with today’s action, so we’re giving you all the means to do that in one place.

Television Info

This game is going to be a part of the late window in today’s NFL broadcast schedule, with kickoff slated for 3:25 PM Central time this afternoon. The game will be aired on CBS affiliates around the nation, with Jim “Angel of Death” Nantz and Tony Romo handling the call. The vast majority of folks are in the broadcast window for this one, but just in case, here’s the weekly map from 506 Sports. The red area represents the Chiefs/Vikings game.

In the event you’re outside of the broadcast area for this one, you’ll be able to find it on YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Sports 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 2025Z, which translates to 2225L for everyone in Central Europe, 2325L for those on Arabian Standard Time, and Monday at 0525L for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. We’ve provided you with the full list of affiliates for this season, so use our page to find the affiliate nearest to you.

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 225. You can listen to the Chiefs’ feed on Channel 384 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason.

Referee Info

According to the folks at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for today’s game will be led by Land Clark. Clark has only handled one Vikings game in his time as an NFL official, and that came back in December of 2020 when his crew called the Vikings’ 27-24 overtime victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

This game won’t be affected by the elements, being contested in the cozy confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. If you’re planning on partaking in any pre-game festivities, dress a bit warmer than you normally might. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies and winds coming out of the northeast at around 10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to the crew at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are still an underdog, but the line has shrunk a little bit. They are now a 3.5-point underdog after starting the week as a 5.5-point underdog. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 52.5 points.

Streaming Info

As mentioned previously, the NFL Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV, which anyone can subscribe to in order to ensure that you have a legal stream to watch the game on. If you’re in the local broadcast area, services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV will also have the game streaming for you.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the action from U.S. Bank Stadium between the Vikings and the Chiefs, folks. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at approximately 2:30 PM Central time.