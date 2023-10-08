Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against the Chiefs

It won’t be long before things kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and your Minnesota Vikings, and that means we need to take some time. . .as we do every week. . .to look at some of the player prop bets from the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook that could, potentially, be profitable. We’ll take a look at three bets and how we. . .or, more accurately, I. . .would play them if I were a betting man. Let’s get it underway.

Kirk Cousins, 294.5 passing yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Cousins is coming off of his worst statistical performance of the season, in part because he threw two interceptions (including a disastrous pick-six), and in part because he only threw 19 passes against Carolina. If the Vikings are going to have a shot at an upset in this one, Cousins is going to have to air it out quite a bit. If the offensive line can keep Cousins upright, he should be in line to have a significant bounce back from his Week 4 performance.

The play: Over

Cam Akers, 23.5 rushing yards: Over (-105) or Under (-125)

While Alexander Mattison is still considered the lead back for the Vikings, it’s tough to ignore what Akers did in his first game in purple, averaging eight yards/carry. My guess is that as he becomes more familiar with the offense, he’s going to get more opportunities, and those opportunities could come as soon as this week. If the Vikings do give Akers more carries this week, it’s tough to see him coming in below that number.

The play: Over

Ivan Pace Jr., 3.5 solo tackles: Over (-145) or Under (+114)

Pace has been a great story to follow for the Vikings this season, as he’s gone from undrafted free agent linebacker to one of the Vikings’ top defenders in very short order. After notching at least five solo tackles in each of the Vikings’ first two games, he’s had a total of five the past two weeks combined. I think he’s going to get some more opportunities this week, and he’s shown that he has the ability and willingness to take advantage.

The play: Over

There you have it, folks. . .our three best prop bets of the week for the Vikings as they take on the Chiefs. Which ones do you have your eyes on?