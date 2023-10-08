NFL Week 5 Early Games Discussion

The bulk of the action for Week 5 in the National Football League is just about ready to get underway, but we have to wait to see the Minnesota Vikings until 3:25 PM Central time. Around here, that can only mean one thing.
Yes, for the second time this year, it’s a (modified) RED ZONE SUNDAY here at your favorite Vikings website. There are a bunch of games in the early window to keep us occupied before the main event, so let’s take a look at which games are airing in which markets.
Early Games on CBS
- Red: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, called by Ian Eagle & Charles Davis
- Blue: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, called by Kevin Harlan & Trent Green
- Green: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, called by Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta
Early Games on FOX
- Blue: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, called by Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
- Green: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, called by Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston
- Yellow: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, called by Brandon Gaudin and Mark Schlereth
The red and orange areas on this map represent games in the late window.
That’s your early window of NFL games for this Sunday, ladies and gentlemen. Which games do you have your eyes on?
