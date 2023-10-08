Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are right around an hour from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, ladies and gentlemen, as the Minnesota Vikings will take to the field to battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 NFL action. Here’s everything you need to get caught up on today’s game.

Date and Time: Sunday, 8 October 2023, 3:25 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, CBS affiliates around the nation, YouTube TV Sunday Ticket

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 225 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +3.5, Over/Under 53

Chris’ Prediction: Chiefs 30, Vikings 24

Three Keys

1) Stop turning the damn ball over - It bears repeating every week, but the Vikings are actually a pretty good football team if they don’t continuously shoot themselves in the foot. They keep turning the ball over, and doing so at the worst possible times. . .they’ve had one red zone turnover in each of their first four games, which is pretty counterproductive. They need to limit their mistakes, particularly against an opponent like Kansas City.

2) Make someone other than Travis Kelce beat you - The wide receiver group for the Chiefs is not very good. They have issues with getting open, and when they do get open they drop a lot of passes. Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL by some distance, and he’s by far the most reliable target that Patrick Mahomes has. He’s going to get his, but the Vikings have to try to limit just how much that is.

3) Win on special teams - The Vikings’ special teams have, for the most part, been solid through the first four games. In spots like this, when you’re an underdog and facing a team that can put up points in bunches, it’s important that you don’t give them extra opportunities. If the Vikings can keep up their solid special teams performances, it would go a long way in helping to engineer an upset.

Know the Foe: Arrowhead Pride

That should be everything you need to be up-to-date on this afternoon’s happenings, folks. We’ll have a brand new Open Thread for you to participate in at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes open and the discussion moving along accordingly.

With that, let’s hope that we’re all back here in about three hours or so to talk about what a great upset the Vikings pulled off to get their season back on track.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!