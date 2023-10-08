Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 7-3.

The Vikings got the football first after the Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, and it took Minnesota one whole play to commit their first turnover. Kirk Cousins hit Josh Oliver for an 18-yard gain, but he fumbled it away at the end of the play with the Chiefs recovering in Minnesota territory.

It didn’t take the Chiefs long to capitalize, as they moved the ball the 45 yards down the field and got into the end zone on a 1-yard run by Isaiah Pacheco to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings got on the scoreboard on their next drive, as Greg Joseph put the ball through the uprights from 40 yards out to cut it to 7-3 with four minutes left in the quarter. That’s where we sit after one quarter of play, as the Chiefs are looking at a 3rd-and-4 from the Minnesota 39-yard line when we come back.

We’ve finished fifteen minutes in Minneapolis, and the Vikings trail the Chiefs by a score of 7-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Come on in and watch the second quarter with us!