Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker rooms at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs tied at 13-13.

The Chiefs started the second quarter with the football, and added to their lead courtesy of a 38-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to make it a 10-3 game. Minnesota answered after what was probably their best drive of the game with yet another field goal, as Greg Joseph connected from 29 yards out to make it a 10-6 game with eight minutes left in the half.

The Vikings’ defense stood up and forced a three-and-out on the next Chiefs possession, including a blitz on first down that left Patrick Mahomes limping a bit. After a fair catch interference penalty on the punt, the Vikings had very good field position at their own 44-yard line. It looked like the Vikings were going to punt it away, but then Kevin O’Connell and company pulled out a great fake punt to pick up the first down. Check it out!

That put a spark into the Minnesota offense, as they got their first touchdown of the afternoon on a 4-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Addison to give the Vikings their first lead of the day. Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and with a little under two minutes left in the half it was 13-10 in favor of the purple.

The Chiefs still had some time on the clock, and they got themselves into position for Harrison Butker to attempt a 40-yard field goal, and he split the uprights to send the game into the locker room tied at 13-13. Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half.

Things are all tied up at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Vikings and the Chiefs are heading into the locker room at 13-13. Come on in and join us for the third quarter, folks!