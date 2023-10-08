Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It’s that time again, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to ask each and every one of you to hold four fingers aloft above your heads, as we’re heading to the final fifteen minutes of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-13.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the half, and despite a big sack of Patrick Mahomes by Marcus Davenport on their first play, Kansas City quickly got to midfield on a pass from Mahomes to Justin Watson on third down. They quickly turned that into a goal-to-go situation from the Minnesota 8, and on third down Mahomes found rookie Rashee Rice for an 8-yard score to give the Chiefs the lead back, 20-13.

The Vikings proceeded to go three-and-out on their next possession, and the Chiefs then pushed down the field once again. Even after a penalty on the Chiefs gave them a 1st-and-25, they converted to give themselves a goal-to-go situation from the Minnesota 4, and Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 4-yard score to make it a 27-13 game.

The Vikings have put together a drive at the end of the third quarter, and as we move to the fourth quarter they’re looking at a 1st-and-10 from the Kansas City 34-yard line.

Minnesota has some work ahead of them, as they trail the Chiefs by a score of 27-13 heading into the final quarter of play. Can they pull off what would be a pretty epic comeback? Come watch the fourth quarter with us and find out!