Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We are right around ninety minutes ahead of kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive lists for this week’s game. Let’s see which players from both sides will be watching this one in street clothes from the sideline.

Kansas City Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Keondre Coburn

DT Matt Dickerson

DE B.J. Thompson

Bolton is one of the Chiefs’ starting linebackers, but his backup, Drue Tranquill, is active for this one after being listed as questionable on the Chiefs’ final injury report. Dickerson didn’t practice all week so his being out is no surprise. Nothing else truly noteworthy to mention on the inactive list for the visiting side.

Minnesota Vikings

OL Hakeem Adeniji

OLB Andre Carter II

S Lewis Cine

QB Nick Mullens

TE Nick Muse

DL Khyiris Tonga

Mullens is inactive for this one with his back issue, so rookie Jaren Hall with be the #2 quarterback today behind Kirk Cousins, and they will not carry a #3 quarterback as Tanner Morgan is still on the practice squad. Garrett Bradbury is active for the first time since the opener and will resume his place starting at center. Other than that, no real surprises for the Vikings on the inactive list today.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. We’re glad that you’re joining us for today’s game today, and we hope to see you in our in-game discussion for this week. Our first Open Thread of the day will be dropping at 2:30 PM Central time.