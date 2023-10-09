2023 NFL Week 6: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Following yet another disappointing loss, the Minnesota Vikings will make their annual trip to Soldier Field this Sunday to take on the Chicago Bears.

Both of these teams enter this one with a record of 1-4, as the Bears snapped their losing streak that went all the way back to last season on Thursday Night Football with a 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Vikings lost another one-score game this past week, as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium by a final score of 27-20.

Looming over this one for the Vikings is the possibility that they will be without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to Kansas City and was on the sidelines for much of the second half. He has never missed a game due to injury and his recovery is something that we’ll be monitoring throughout the week.

Despite Jefferson potentially not playing, the Vikings have opened this one as an early favorite on the road. As of Monday’s opening lines, the Vikings stand as a 3-point favorite over the homestanding Bears. That should be viewed with a bit of caution, given the number of strange things that seem to happen every time the Vikings go to Soldier Field.

This game will be part of the early window on FOX, with kickoff slated for noon Central time.