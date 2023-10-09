Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 5 in the National Football League comes to a conclusion this evening at the giant Roomba in the desert. That’s where the Las Vegas Raiders, owners of a 1-3 record on the season, will play host to the Green Bay Packers and their 2-2 mark.

A matchup between these two teams means, of course, that Davante Adams will get an opportunity to make the Packers regret trading him away during the 2022 offseason. This will be his first opportunity to get a crack at his old team, and frankly I hope he catches three or four touchdowns. Why? Why not?

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of the folks from Tallysight. As always, the lines might have changed since everyone put in their picks. If you want the latest lines and numbers, you can always check in with our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, here’s a place where you can hang out and watch it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Enjoy all of tonight’s action, everyone!